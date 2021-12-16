The final clip from Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released.

The final trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released.

Before the highly-anticipated film opens in theaters on Friday, Sony Pictures has given fans one last look at Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In this final scene, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) argue over what to do with a box containing one of Doctor Strange’s spells.

The fate of the box could determine the fate of an infinite number of people who know Spider-Man’s secret identity throughout the multiverse, potentially condemning them to death.

Doctor Strange accepts their fate, but not Spider-Man.

Doctor Strange employs his abilities to reroute the debate to the Mirror Dimension.

The entire clip is available to view below.

On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a perfect score so far.

The film is the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man trilogy, but will it be the final appearance of Spidey in the MCU? Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis on the red carpet, Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman revealed that the “lendback” agreement between Sony and Marvel Studios still has one lendback to give to Marvel.

Rothman did emphasize, however, that Sony and Marvel have a “fantastic working relationship.”

Rothman said, “No specific plans.”

“However, it is a two-way street.”

We lend one, they lend one, and that’s the way Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this film, so we have one more committed lend back.

But one thing I can say, and this is the truth, is that the two companies have a fantastic working relationship, and I believe it is a mutual hope that it will continue, but there isn’t anything definitive at this time because the truth is that we have to ride this puppy and see what happens.”

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed,” says Spider-Man: No Way Home, “bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.”

When he enlists Doctor Strange’s aid in restoring his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, unleashing the most powerful villains who have ever faced a Spider-Man in any universe.

Now Peter must face his most difficult test yet, one that will forever alter not only his own but the Multiverse’s future.”

