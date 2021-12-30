The final diary entries of DJ Avicii reveal his battle with his demons before committing suicide at the age of 28.

Before taking his own life, MEGASTAR DJ Avicii wrote in his journal about his heartbreaking battle with addiction and crippling pain.

After years of battling alcohol and prescription painkiller addiction, the 28-year-old Swedish music star died while on vacation in Oman in 2018.

The true extent of the DJ’s suffering is laid bare in his own diary entries in the new biography Tim by Mns Mosesson.

Avicii – real name Tim Bergling – documented his struggle to accept the diagnosis after he was told to stop drinking in 2012 after heavy drinking caused him to develop agonizing pancreatitis.

“I had a hard time accepting never drinking again, despite all doctors advising me to wait at least a year before even having a beer,” he wrote.

“Of course, I didn’t listen to the majority of the doctors; instead, I listened to the couple who told me it was fine as long as I was careful.

I was naive and ignorant, and I was still on a never-ending tour around the world – because once you’ve circled it once, guess what?…

“You have to start all over.”

The DJ, whose songs Levels, Wake Me Up, and The Nights catapulted him to international fame, spent years touring the world, hopping from one late-night gig to the next while battling illness.

Avicii: True Stories, a documentary released a year before his death, showed the visibly distressed star claiming that his strenuous lifestyle would kill him.

Tim found comfort in hospital while recovering from an illness because his schedule was so hectic.

“Those days in hospital were the most anxiety-free and stress-free days I can remember in the past six years, those were my true vacations, as depressing as it may sound,” he wrote.

“The relief of going from excruciating pain to none, knowing that no one expects you to do anything but wait it out (which is the only way to treat pancreatitis) and recover was enormous.

Given my crazy schedule up until that point, it was a huge relief.”

Avicii ended up in a (dollar)13,400-per-week Ibiza rehab facility in 2015, a year after his ruptured appendix and gall bladder were removed, the latter to help with his pancreatitis.

Tim had previously sought out a private doctor in LA to continue prescribing painkillers for him; his family staged an intervention after he failed to quit both boozing and his reliance on them.

“It needed to be explained to me very logically and caveman-esque for me to truly understand its nature and how it was harming me,” he said of his time on the Spanish island.

Painful.

Why am I doing this…

