The Final Season of Grey’s Anatomy Has Been Revealed: Find Out What’s Next for the Medical Drama

Despite Ellen Pompeo’s desire for Grey’s Anatomy to end, ABC has other plans for the Shonda Rhimes-created drama.

Grey’s Anatomy isn’t currently under a code blue.

Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama will be renewed for a 19th season, ABC announced on October 10.

According to the announcement, the series will explore the world of modern medicine through the eyes of its characters, both new and old, and will star Ellen Pompeo in the title role.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard, and the rest of the Grey Sloan Memorial doctors for another season,” Rhimes said in a statement.

“Kristina Vernoff, the cast, crew, and all of the writers deserve credit for keeping the audience on the edge of their seats week after week.”

And it wouldn’t have been possible without the generations of devoted Grey’s Anatomy fans who have backed the show for so long.”

“We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo, and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come,” Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, expressed a similar sentiment.

Grey’s Anatomy fans will be relieved to hear this news, as Pompeo recently stated that she was ready for the show to end.

The star of primetime’s longest medical drama admitted to Insider in December that she’s “been trying to focus on convincing everybody that [Grey’s Anatomy] should end.”

“I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It’ll make a gazillion dollars,'” she continued.

Not to mention, Pompeo revealed on Daily Pop in October that her husband, Chris Ivery, had asked her, “Don’t you think you could work a little less now?”

We haven’t watched any shows, as you know.

You should work less.”

I apologise, Ivery.

Pompeo doesn’t seem to be giving up her stethoscope anytime soon.

