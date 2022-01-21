The Final Season of ‘Ozark’ is now available to watch online.

Netflix is bringing some much-anticipated TV to the end of January. New episodes of Ozark have arrived on the streaming platform.

The award-winning crime drama’s fourth and final season premiered on Netflix in January.

The final season will be split into two seven-episode halves, with the second half premiering later this year.

Because the first three seasons each had ten episodes, it’s a particularly long season.

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, and Julia Garner star in the Emmy Award-winning series, which follows the Byrde family’s money laundering operation in Missouri and pits them against local criminals and big-time crime bosses.

The final season’s teaser trailer featured haunting panning shots of various Ozark locales that were mostly deserted, accompanied by ominous music and key quotes from Marty and Wendy Byrde, played by Bateman and Linney, respectively.

“Money is, at its essence, a man’s choice,” Bateman’s character says in voice over, followed by Linney’s character saying, “Sometimes, if you don’t move forward, you die.”

