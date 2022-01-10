The final season of ‘Ozark’ is set to air in January 2022.

The final season of ‘Ozark’ will premiere in January 2022.

Netflix will close out January with some highly anticipated television. New episodes of Ozark will be available on the platform soon.

On Netflix in January, the first half of the award-winning crime drama’s fourth and final season will premiere.

The final season will be divided into two seven-episode halves, with the second half set to premiere later this year.

Because the first three seasons each had ten episodes, this makes it a particularly lengthy season.

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, and Julia Garner star in the Emmy Award-winning series, which follows the Byrde family’s money laundering operation in Missouri and pits them against local criminals and big-time crime bosses.

The teaser trailer for the upcoming final season features haunting panning shots of various Ozark locales, mostly abandoned, accompanied by ominous music and key quotes from Marty and Wendy Byrde, played by Bateman and Linney, respectively.

“Money is, at its essence, a man’s choice,” Bateman’s character says in voice over, followed by Linney’s character saying, “Sometimes, if you don’t move forward, you die.”

