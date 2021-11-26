The Final Season Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ is a Tearjerker

On January, This Is Us returns for its sixth and final season.

On Thursday, April 4, 2022, NBC released the first look trailer.

Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) reflects on her life while explaining that she is beginning to lose her memory in a mix of new footage and flashbacks to major moments from previous seasons.

“There’s always a chance that you’ll remember a day for something else until it’s over,” she tells her husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) in one scene, reminding viewers that This Is Us will always be a tearjerker.

This Is Us will return to its 9 p.m. time slot for Season 6, which will consist of 18 episodes.

Except for a two-week hiatus in February for Winter Olympics programming, the ETPT time slot will be uninterrupted until the series finale in May.

NBC announced in May 2021 that This Is Us would be ending after its sixth season, after receiving critical and audience acclaim since its 2016 premiere.

The show, which stars Ventimiglia, Moore, Sterling K Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley, is known for its emotional moments, and Metz told Us Weekly in July that there will be plenty in the final season.

“I believe the [audience]will experience the bittersweet feeling that many of the episodes leave you with,” she said.

“I think they’ll feel like closure and some bittersweet memories,” the actress continued, adding that wrapping up the show is both happy and sad.

“You know how when you go to a party and everyone is nice, and then it gets really good, like when there’s only 30 minutes left? That’s how it feels.”

“It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s only getting better and now we’re leaving,'” Metz explained.

“It’s not that you didn’t have a great last 30 minutes or a great time at the party; it’s just that you’d rather leave than be like, ‘Oh, we overstayed our welcome’ or ‘Oh, that was so boring.’

That gathering was a disaster.

She continued, “I’m never going back to his house!”

“So I realize that all good things must come to an end.”

After the show’s May announcement, creator Dan Fogelman expressed a similar sentiment on Twitter, writing, “Whoever casually said ‘All…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

