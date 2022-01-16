The Final Shot of Episode 1 of ‘Superman and Lois’ Season 2 is a Homage to a Classic Comic Book Cover

Season 2 of ‘Superman and Lois’: Episode 1’s Final Shot Is a Homage to a Classic Comic Book Cover

During the final scene of episode 1, fans of The CW’s Superman and Lois got their first glimpse of one of the season 2’s Big Bads.

Despite the fact that the shot of him was brief and easy to miss, many people quickly realized it was one of Superman’s most infamous foes because it was based on a comic book cover.

In Superman and Lois Season 2, Clark is about to face one of his greatest threats.

Clark has headaches and visions that seem to be connected to earthquakes rumbling through Smallville in Superman and Lois Season 2 Episode 1, “What Lies Beneath.”

The tremors are unusual for a small town in Kansas.

The seismic events don’t start to make sense until the end of the hour.

Clark’s superhearing picks up a strange noise coming from the Shuster Mines while welcoming John Henry and Natalie into the Kent home.

The show then transports viewers deep within the mines, where a hand bursts through rock.

Doomsday is the villain who is about to wreak havoc in Smallville in Superman andamp; Lois Season 2 — and fans immediately recognized who this hand belonged to.

Todd Helbing, the showrunner for Superman andamp; Lois Season 2, spoke to Entertainment Weekly after the first episode.

Helbing confirmed that Doomsday is depicted in the hour’s final shot during the interview.

He also revealed that the image is a nod to Superman: The Man of Steel’s (hashtag)18 cover.

The showrunner revealed, “That is our homage to a classic Doomsday cover.”

“Then you’ll see him a little bit more in episode 2.”

The full reveal will be revealed in episode 3.

We feel it’s our responsibility to tell a unique story because the Superman universe has so much lore [and]mythology.

We try to twist as much as possible from the comics.

“Here, we did the same.”

“I think one of the things that we all love about the comic book world, especially with the villains,” Helbing continued, “is finding ways to use assumptions about a character and then flipping that.”

And coming up with ways to explain things that haven’t been explained in the comics, such as why a character does something.”

