The Finale of Bravo’s ‘Winter House’ Ends With Tears, Hugs – and Breakups

The Winter House finale on Bravo revealed why Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller didn’t date after leaving Stowe, Vermont, as well as what might have caused Craig Conover and Natalie Hegnauer’s breakup.

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, who married in September, were the only Winter House couples to stay together.

Paige DeSorbo and Andrea Denver had date plans, and Lindsay Hubbard and Jason Cameron drove off together, but none of them ended up together.

So, what happened to the couples and where are they now?

During the Winter House finale, Conover received a text from Hegnauer that could have changed his life.

He was upset when he learned that Hegnauer and Madison LeCroy had dinner together.

Last season on Southern Charm, LeCroy shady Conover and Hegnauer.

She claimed Hegnauer and Kroll met on the show when she and Conover were having problems.

During the finale, Conover informed Kroll about the text.

“What the f**k?” responded Kroll.

In a confessional, Conover said, “Natalie inviting Madison to dinner while I’m on vacation is just insane.”

“It’s insane,” says the narrator.

This is the woman who referred to you as a f**king whore.

Why would you want to f**king go to dinner with this person?

“I’m disappointed, and I think it says a lot about Natalie’s character that I hadn’t seen before,” he later added.

I’m not looking forward to returning to Charleston.

I should be, but Natalie and I haven’t been close this vacation, and the fact that she invited Madison to dinner is just more proof that she isn’t my type.”

While Conover’s dinner with LeCroy was the final straw, LeCroy was most likely put in the way of Kroll and Miller’s romance progressing.

Because Kroll lives in Charleston and Miller is in Atlanta and New York, Kroll admitted to the guys that he wasn’t sure if he could handle a long-distance relationship.

However, when Batula discovered the truth and confronted Kroll, the house erupted in a frenzy of activity.

Cooke got into Kroll’s face because she was crying.

But after they sober up, Kroll admits he wasn’t ready for a new relationship.

Kroll told Miller alone in bed the next morning, “I don’t think I’m necessarily ready [to date].”

“It’s obvious that I need to do some things…

