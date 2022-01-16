The Finale of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Brings Happiness to the Rest of Miami Metro

The ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale Brings Happiness to the Rest of Miami Metro

The final episode of Dexter: New Blood aired last Sunday, and whether or not fans were happy with the ending, it was a heartbreaking episode.

Dexter Morgan isn’t allowed to live happily ever after with his son, but he also doesn’t deserve it.

Everywhere he goes, he brings death and destruction with him.

The finale did, however, reveal that the rest of Dexter’s Miami Metro characters are doing well.

Dexter was a blood splatter analyst for Miami Metro Homicide in the original series.

Despite his reputation as a serial killer, Dexter had a large number of friends in Miami.

Vince Masuka, a forensic specialist known for his inappropriate jokes, was his coworker.

Angel Batista is first introduced as a Miami Metro Detective.

Batista is promoted to Sergeant and then Lieutenant after James Doakes’ death.

He’s a trustworthy cop and Dexter and Debra Morgan’s best friend.

Finally, Joey Quinn is a Homicide Detective who first appeared in Season 3 of Dexter.

Quinn’s friendships with Dexter and Deb are strained at first.

Quinn suspects Dexter of assassinating his own wife.

However, he eventually backs off, and the two eventually become more friendly.

Quinn also had an on-again, off-again relationship with Deb until her death at the end of season 8.

These three men are the only main characters from Dexter’s old workplace who are still alive by the time of Dexter: New Blood.

Thankfully, they all got a happy ending thanks to the revival.

Dexter: New Blood featured Batista actor David Zayas in episodes 5 and 10.

Many fans were disappointed when Batista flirted with Angela Bishop, believing that he was still single after all these years.

“I hope I didn’t give you the wrong impression,” Batista says in the finale when Angela calls him.

“I’m a happily married man,” Batista said in Episode 5.

Angel Batista, hello there.

An astute Reddit user picked up on a key detail from the conclusion.

When Batista checks his email, he finds an invitation to Masuka’s bachelor party, indicating that Masuka is also in a relationship.

Quinn also sent Batista a message that reads, “You going to Masuaka’s Bachelor party?”

