The finale of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is expected to include an epic nod to the original series.

The final episode of Dexter: New Blood airs tonight, Jan.

9th of the year 2022

Fans are hoping for the following in the Showtime reboot’s final episode.

It involves a reference to one of the original Dexter series’ fan favorites.

Fans saw Dexter avenge this season’s “big bad,” Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown), in episode 9 of Dexter: New Blood.

Dexter’s explanation of the “Code of Harry” to Harrison (Jack Alcott) in episode 9 wowed the majority of fans.

Dexter and Harrison team up later in the episode to find evidence of Kurt’s wrongdoings.

They came across Kurt’s trophy room, which contained the preserved bodies of the women he had murdered.

Kurt returned to his bunker after realizing Dexter and Harrison had discovered his secret, but not before torching Dexter’s house.

Dexter and Harrison were ready for Kurt, having prepared ketamine and a kill room among Kurt’s victims.

Harrison watched as his father killed Kurt in his tried and true method after learning Dexter killed Kurt’s son Matt.

Harrison struggled to watch Kurt die, despite the “dark passenger” he inherited from Dexter.

Harrison flashed back to the night the Trinity Killer (John Lithgow) murdered Rita (Julie Benz), as his blood pooled.

Dexter and Harrison appear to have gotten away with murder at the conclusion of episode 9.

But Angela (Julia Jones) was preoccupied with a note from Kurt that read, “Jim Lindsay murdered Matt Caldwell.” Dexter, on the other hand, was more concerned with “helping the kids with breakfast.”

The Dexter: New Blood finale synopsis is as follows:

“Dexter and Harrison try to live a normal life in a place that turns out to be far from normal.

Will they be able to live happily ever after despite the dangers they face?”

On Reddit, a Dexter fan speculates that episode 9 was set up for a breakfast montage in the finale.

“They literally end the episode with them saying they’re going to cook bacon and eggs, and Dexter calls himself a breakfast wizard and says he’ll help,” they say of episode 9.

“PLEASE let me know if Episode 10 will begin with a…

