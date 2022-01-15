The Finale of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Is the Worst-Rated Episode Ever

The Finale of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Has the Worst Rating Ever

Dexter: New Blood had a strong run, but its conclusion divided viewers, with some hailing it as a fitting sendoff for the beloved antihero and others dismissing it as a disaster.

It received a poor 4.4 out of 10 rating from viewers on IMDb, surpassing even the original series finale as the lowest-rated Dexter episode on the website.

Dexter was arrested on a murder charge in the episode “Sins of the Father,” and was likely to be sent back to Miami to face additional charges.

Dexter killed Officer Logan in an attempt to get out of jail before he was sentenced to death.

From Logan’s phone, he called Harrison Morgan and told him they needed to meet and get out of town right away.

When they met, Harrison was perplexed by the blood on his clothes and connected the dots after recalling that Dexter had called him from Logan’s phone.

Dexter tried to justify Logan’s death, but Harrison slammed him for hypocrisy and breaking the code.

Dexter offered him the option of staying in Iron Lake, but he insisted on leaving as soon as possible. As he turned to flee, Harrison drew a gun and pointed it at him.

He confronted Dexter angrily about all the damage he had caused, and it finally dawned on Dexter.

Dexter, overcome by emotion and memories of innocent victims, gave Harrison the go-ahead to pull the trigger.

Harrison, aided by Angela Bishop, then fled Iron Lake.

Fans’ Reactions to the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Season Finale





The finale was hailed as “awesome” and the “only way Dexter’s story could have ended with any level of satisfaction,” according to Mashable. Den of Geek agreed that it was “a satisfactory ending for TV’s favorite serial killer,” while IGN praised it for “ending with a taut, emotional chapter that crackled with accountability.”

Many viewers have criticized the finale for its pacing, predictability, and “forced” situations, such as Angela’s discovery of Dexter and Dexter’s murder of Logan.

The episode has a 4.4 rating on IMDb as of this writing, which is lower than the 4.6 rating for the original series finale.



