The first choice for host of ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ was not Bob Saget.

‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Host Bob Saget Wasn’t the First Choice

Despite the fact that America loved Bob Saget as Danny Tanner on Full House in 1989, he was not the first choice for America’s Funniest Home Videos when it premiered.

In the late 1980s and 1990s, he was the much-loved television father of Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), Stephanie (Jodi Sweetin), and DJ (Candace Cameron Bure).

Saget also starred in the Netflix reboot Fuller House for five seasons and had only recently started touring in 2022 when his life came to an abrupt end. Robert Lane Saget died at the age of 65 on January 1, 2022.

He will pass away on September 9, 2022, but he leaves a comedy legacy, including a long stint as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Bob Saget’s cause of death is unknown as of the publication of this article, but police do not suspect drugs or “foul play.”

On the morning of January 7th, at 7:46 a.m.,

The shocking news was announced by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter on September 9, 2022.

Candace Cameron Bure and John Stamos, Saget’s Full House co-stars, expressed their heartfelt condolences.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in response to a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” read the tweet.

“The man’s name was Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In this case, detectives discovered no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

Deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes earlier today in response to a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

Robert Saget was identified as the victim and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In this case, detectives found no evidence of foul play or drug use.

(hashtag)BobSagetwitter.comaB1UKiOlmiaB1UKiOlmiaB1UKiOlmiaB1UKiOlmiaB1UKiOlmia

Bob Saget’s Final Tweet — He Was ‘Happily Addicted’ to Touring Again — Makes His Death Even More Heartbreaking

The first America’s Funniest Home Videos episode was broadcast as a one-hour special, and it was produced by Vin Di Bona and Steve Paskay.

On November 1st, it was released.

Bob Saget hosted the show on November 26, 1989.

According to the Television Academy, Di Bona admitted that the ABC sitcom Three’s Company’s John Ritter was his first choice for a host for the new series.

Di Bona contacted Saget after seeing him on The Tonight Show because he was unavailable.

Vin Di Bona Productions advertised in national magazines, including TV Guide, asking people to send in their home videos before the first special aired in 1989.

Life Goes On’s Kellie Martin

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSagetpic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022