The First Episode of Season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Is ‘Fantastic,’ Ann Dowd Teases.

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is currently unknown.

In June 2021, the Hulu show’s fourth season came to a close.

Ann Dowd, who plays Aunt Lydia on the show, teased that the first episode of Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is “fantastic” in a new interview with ET Canda.

[Warning: This article contains The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 episode 10 spoilers.]

June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) chose to kill Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) with the help of Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), Nick Blaine (Max Minghella), Emily (Alexis Bledel), and other former Handmaids in season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

June appears to say goodbye to her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and their young daughter Nichole after returning home.

Dowd spoke with ET Canada about what to expect from the new season’s premiere.

“I only have one thing to say… I just finished the first episode.

“It’s incredible,” Dowd said.

“I wasn’t sure where it was going.”

Because we don’t get much in advance, I didn’t see where last season was going.”

“I’m just saying I think those who watch The Handmaid’s Tale will be quite happy with what’s happening, and it’s pretty thrilling,” she continued.

June’s Future Could Be a “Long, Violent” Road, According to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name.

The Testaments, a follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale, was published by Atwood in 2019.

Hulu is expected to start filming an adaptation of The Testaments as soon as the series concludes.

Dowd hinted at how much longer The Handmaid’s Tale could go because Aunt Lydia plays such a pivotal role in The Testaments.

Dowd told ET Canada, “Yes, I hope to be.”

“I believe the plan is to go into The Testaments after two seasons of Handmaid’s.”

Dowd acknowledged that The Testaments will air on Hulu at some point, but she couldn’t say when.

Margaret Atwood wants June to go underground in Season 5 of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

While the Hulu series was renewed for a fifth season before the fourth season even aired, no word on whether or not The Handmaid’s Tale will be renewed for a sixth season.

A Deadline interview with The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood was published in 2021…

