The First Interview With Alec Baldwin About the Filming of ‘Rust’ Will Be a Primetime Special

Alec Baldwin’s First Interview About the Filming of “Rust” Will Be a Primetime Special

Alec Baldwin has given his first official news interview about the tragic Rust film set shooting, which will air as a primetime special on ABC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin spoke about the incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos.

The interview will air on Thursday, December.

2 at 8 p.m. on ABC, and later that evening on Hulu.

A special two-hour edition of 2020 will also air on December.

10, with additional interviews and a focus on the Rust accident.

During a Wednesday appearance on Good Morning America to announce the new interview, Stephanopoulos said, “This was the most intense [ABC interview] I have ever experienced.”

“He was so raw, as you can imagine, he was devastated, but he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming, he answered every question, he talked about Halyna Hutchins, meeting her family as well, and he talked in detail about what happened on the set that day,” says the statement. Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust in October.

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that was initially thought not to be loaded with live rounds on July 21.

In addition to Hutchins’ death, the incident injured Joel Souza, the film’s director.

Baldwin issued a statement on Twitter following the incident, and he recently spoke with a group of photographers who were interested in learning more about it.

He told the group, as reported by Deadline, that “a woman died.”

“She was a friend of mine.”

She was a good friend of mine.

I took her to dinner with Joel, the director, the day before we started shooting in Santa Fe.

We were a well-oiled crew shooting a movie together when this horrible incident occurred.”

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy,” Rust Movie Productions LLC said in a statement, “and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.”

As we work to process this terrible event, we will be providing counseling services to everyone involved with the film.” The shooting on the set of Rust is still being investigated, and no charges have been filed.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Alec Baldwin’s First Interview About ‘Rust’ Shooting to Be Primetime Special