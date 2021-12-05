The first look at ‘A Very Salem Christmas,’ the upcoming holiday film from ‘Days of Our Lives,’ is available now.

‘A Very Salem Christmas,’ the upcoming holiday film from ‘Days of Our Lives,’ has its first look.

Days of Our Lives is the first daytime show to release a holiday film.

With its upcoming film, A Very Salem Christmas, which will premiere on Peacock, the hit NBC daytime drama is proving it can adapt to the times.

A Very Salem Christmas will premiere on Peacock on December 16, which is NBC’s streaming service.

However, the production company has released some exclusive stills for your viewing pleasure ahead of the film’s premiere.

The success of Beyond Salem appears to have persuaded the powers that be at Days of Our Lives that streaming is the way of the future for daytime dramas.

And it’s possible that this is one of the reasons why fans are getting A Very Salem Christmas.

According to Deadline, Peacock is currently shooting the first-ever Days-themed film.

And, of course, the film will hit all of the right notes.

It is the very first Days film.

It’s also the very first Days Christmas film.

Who can say no to such a combination?

https:t.coyjnirtOo4F is working on a (hashtag)DAYS film.

Eileen Davidson, who has recently been playing a version of Kristen DiMera who visits poor John Black in the crypt, will star in the film.

Will, played by Chandler Massey, will be the focus of the film.

Will’s “day in the life” will be the focus of the story, as he writes a “movie within a movie” about his life in the fictional town of Salem.

Soaps.com has a few behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming Days of Our Lives film.

Needless to say, there are a lot of ugly Christmas sweaters in it.

Drake Hogestyn’s John, dressed in the single ugliest Christmas sweater in history, will be impossible to resist.

A Very Salem Christmas, on the other hand, will include some fan favorites.

Will and Sonny, for example, will play a pivotal role in the film as daytime’s first openly gay couple.

As Kristen DiMera, Davidson is firmly in the evil camp.

And with a Cruella DeVil-like swoop in her hair, Jackée Harry proves she’s an icon.

Hurt us, Queen, as today’s kids say!

The premiere of Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas will air on Peacock on December…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.