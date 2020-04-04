The first May without «olles» or the San Isidro Fair

There will be no more applause or “olles” this May than those given to the heroes in white coats. In the absence of official confirmation, Madrid will run out of bulls in San Isidro, in serious danger from the Covid-19 goring. The image of Las Ventas to overflow, with its more than 23,000 viewers, is today a photo of yesterday. A cycle of great events was coming, an uninterrupted month of strolls with the return of Alejandro Talavante three afternoons and his gesture of killing the iron of Adolfo Martín. And another clover by Andrés Roca Rey, the highest grossing figure in recent times. Like Paco Ureña’s hat trick, the undisputed winner of a 2019 farring with his truth. Or the return of art from Morante de la Puebla to the capital.

It could not be in May and it is not even known if it would be feasible to postpone the serial to September and October (coinciding with that of Autumn). «In a plaza like Las Ventas, which is supported by its subscribers, you cannot do crazy things. It would be foolhardy to pose such a long fair, with the bulls at five in the afternoon and the people already working, and with the addition that we do not know what will happen to this crisis so tremendous for the pockets of all Spaniards. Now only health matters and staying home », reflects Rafael García Garrido, businessman from Plaza 1.

When the bugles of the state of alarm sounded, 70 percent of the posters had been made: “It was going to be a piece of a fair,” says García Garrido. The release was scheduled for March 25: “We presented them at the Capitol on the Gran Vía.” Impossible…

Don Livinio’s invention

It will be the first time in history that Madrid has been left without San Isidro since its creation in 1947. That year, the year of Manolete’s death, this invention was born by Livinio Stuyck, who at that time was manager of the plaza. The fair, which had four bullfights and one heifer, was inaugurated on Patron saint’s day, in a celebration in which Antonio Bienvenida fell seriously injured. Bulls of Rogelio Miguel del Corral were fought. And the first bull returned to the corral, after Gallito received three notices. Pepín Martín Vázquez, even without cutting trophies, was the winner of that edition.

The ear marker was lit up in 1948, with El Andaluz in front of Pablo Romero’s. Later that cloudy afternoon would arrive in which Parrita earned one of Urquijo. Curiously, the memorable task happened after San Isidro, on June 3: Manolo González immortalized «Capuchino».

Run to benefit the workers’ strike

The Monumental de las Ventas, a BIC building designed by the architect José Espelius, was the brainchild of Joselito el Gallo. Despite finishing its construction in the year 29, it was not released until June 17, 1931, with a run to benefit the workers’ strike. As the entrances to the arena were not yet finished, in 1932 there were no bulls and they were resumed in 1933 with only two celebrations: the so-called bullfight of the masses (on the eve of the Miss Europe contest in the Fine Arts Circle) and that of the Press Association, organized by the critic Clarito.

After those sporadic shows, the official opening took place on October 21, 1934 with a poster of tronío, in which Juan Belmonte cut the first tail to the bull “Desertor”, by Carmen de Federico. The first complete season (still without fair) was held in 1935 and in 1936 it was interrupted by the civil war. After a break of almost three years, the bullfighting stage reopened in May 39. Manolete would become an idol in the 1940s, with the memory of his majestic work “Mouse”. And in 1947 the invention of Stuyck was born: San Isidro. From five afternoons to a month in a row. But now, 73 years later, the immense ring of Madrid will not green bullfighting laurels in the spring and there will be no more fight than that of macheting the virus that has paralyzed the bull’s skin. .