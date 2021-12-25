The First Photos of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Newborn Son

The first photos of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s son have been released.

On Friday, the couple shared an adorable photo of the newborn and revealed his name on Instagram.

“Meet Malcolm Hip Mulaney,” Mulaney wrote alongside a photo of the sleeping baby boy.

He hasn’t even attempted seltzer.

I’m completely smitten with him and his entire situation.

“Merry Christmas.”

Munn also posted a photo of her “Golden Ox baby,” Malcom, on Instagram.

“This is my Golden Ox baby,” says the narrator.

Malcolm Hip Mulaney is a character in the film Malcolm Hip Mulaney.

Season’s greetings.

,” she wrote alongside a photo of baby Malcolm cuddling up to the same fuzzy blanket Mulaney shared in his post.

According to multiple reports, the couple welcomed their first child together last month, with the actress giving birth on Nov.

number 24

In September, the 39-year-old comedian announced that he and Munn, 41, whom he began dating in May, were expecting a child.

Mulaney told his close friend Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers, “She held my hand through that hell, and we’re having a baby, together.” Mulaney was reflecting on the past few months of difficult life events, including his divorce from ex Anna Marie Tendler, a drug relapse, and a stint in rehab.

Mulaney exclaimed, “I’m going to be a dad!” “I’m really — we’re both really, really happy!” he added.

During his sobriety, Mulaney continued, “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself.”

Munn spoke about how she and Mulaney were feeling before becoming parents during an appearance on Today in November.

“We’re just really excited,” she explained, “and we talk about the same things, like which rocker, what kind of crib do you put the baby in?”

“What does the baby wear? Thank God for Facebook, Instagram, and blogs because there are so many moms who put out such great information that has been a lifesaver for me because…

I’m a fantastic dog owner.

I can handle it if it’s like having dogs.

