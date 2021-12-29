The first piece of advice given by Keanu Reeves’ agent was to improve his personal hygiene.

The first piece of advice Keanu Reeves’ agent gave him was to improve his hygiene.

Keanu Reeves’ filmography shows two distinct aesthetics: his rebellious adolescent phase and his more serious action star phase.

From Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure to John Wick, he has worn many different hats.

After landing his first official television gig, however, he exuded a very different vibe.

The first piece of advice Reeves’ agent gave him was to take a shower and pay more attention to his personal hygiene.

Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure, directed by Brian J Robbs, delves deeper into Reeves’ past, including his first professional television appearance, Hangin’ In.

The Canadian show is set in a youth counseling center, which is also where many other Canadian actors began their careers.

Despite the fact that his one line in Hangin’ In was enough to launch Reeves’ career, Reeves remembered it fondly.

Young actors were frequently cast on the show, giving them a chance to achieve true stardom.

“I played a tough street kid in a three-camera shoot,” Reeves said.

“I was dressed sloppily and had no idea what I was up to.”

“Hey lady, can I take a shower?” was my line.

Hangin’ In did the trick for Reeves, according to Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure.

He got more work and was even signed to Noble Talent by Tracy Moore.

She would, however, have some advice for the young actor that would be beneficial to his career.

Moore’s first piece of advice to Reeves was to shower.

He didn’t place a high value on personal hygiene, which was a major issue.

Showering wasn’t on Robbs’ to-do list because his biography described him as a scatterbrain.

Reeves, on the other hand, saw no problem with it.

Moore said, “We didn’t want him to be remembered as a smelly, sloppy kid.”

“He had the attitude that his acting ability had nothing to do with it.”

Reeves was eventually cast in the TV movie Young Again, which he auditioned for.

As a result, he progressed to bigger projects and eventually rose to fame.

Actors with poor hygiene, such as Twilight’s Robert Pattinson, are frequently chastised.

When actors need to work with their co-stars, especially in intimate scenes, this priority is certainly taken into account.

Pattinson, for example, stated that he never washed his hair.

He later claimed, however, that he had changed his personal hygiene habits.

It’s clear that Reeves’ habits evolved over time as well.

