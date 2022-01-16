The First Time David Bowie and Elizabeth Taylor Met, They Shared a Cigarette in a Hug

From the start, legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor had David Bowie on her mind.

We’re not sure if Bowie’s music, style, or a combination of the two, combined with Bowie’s larger-than-life attitude, drew Taylor in.

We do know, however, that Taylor wished to work with Bowie in some capacity.

It was clearly a celebrity match made in heaven because the two hit it off almost immediately after meeting.

Terry O’Neill immortalized that moment in a series of famous photographs.

Elizabeth Taylor arranged a meeting with David Bowie at director George Cukor’s Beverly Hills home in 1975, thanks to her friend Faye Dunaway.

Taylor had a game plan for Bowie, according to Refinery 29.

She was considering casting him in her upcoming film, The Blue Bird, which was set to be released the following year.

The rock star, unfortunately for Bowie and Taylor, did not get the part.

Nonetheless, the meeting provided an opportunity for the two legends to meet and seal their friendship with a cigarette and a hug.

According to photographer Terry O’Neill, Bowie’s lateness stressed Taylor out.

Refinery 29 wrote, “If there’s one person for whom you don’t keep waiting, it’s Elizabeth Taylor.”

“Unless you’re David Bowie, and it’s 1975, and you’re the world’s most in-demand musician.

Still, we’d rather not have been photographer Terry O’Neill, who sat with an increasingly agitated Liz for a tense two hours.

“Liz was pretty irritated and on the verge of leaving,” O’Neill told Refinery 29 of the National Portrait Gallery in London.

“However, we were able to persuade her to stay.”

It didn’t take long for the two to become friends once Bowie arrived.

‘Faced His Illness With Enormous Courage, Dignity, Grace, and Customary Humor,’ Gary Oldman said of David Bowie.

In that first moment they shared, O’Neill captured a series of iconic photos of Bowie and Taylor.

“When Bowie finally arrived, O’Neill began casually snapping photos of the two to break the ice,” Refinery 29 continued.

“The end result was a now-iconic series of the unlikely couple sharing a cigarette.”

“When I look back at my photographs of her [Elizabeth], it’s always this set that I come back to,” O’Neill told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011.

In the dim light of the…

