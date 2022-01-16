The First Time They Met, John Lennon Flirted With Ronnie Spector: ‘Okay, I Guess I Lost on That One!’

The First Time John Lennon Met Ronnie Spector, He Flirted With Him: ‘Okay, I Guess I Lost on That One!’

John Lennon met Ronnie Spector at a party before The Beatles went to America and after The Ronettes recorded “Be My Baby.”

They clicked right away.

Almost too well, in fact.

Spector had to quickly deny John’s advances after he put the moves on her.

The Beatles met The Ronettes at a show-business party in London, according to People.

The Ronettes were making their first trip to the United Kingdom.

The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and other musicians welcomed the trio and made them feel at home in the music industry.

The Fab Four wanted to meet them, and Spector had heard about it.

“They saw us at the London Palladium on Sunday Night and said, ‘We have to meet these girls with the black long hair and slits up the side,'” Spector explained.

When John and Spector first met, she had no idea that John would try to seduce her.

Despite the fact that John was married and Spector was dating her producer, Phil Spector (her future husband), at that party in London, the two flirted.

But Spector intervened before things got out of hand.

Spector told People, “John took me into a room and showed me the beautiful lights over London.”

“I said, ‘Wow, it’s so beautiful,’ and he said, ‘You are,'” she said.

She resisted John’s attempt to drag her to the bed.

“I was in my early twenties at the time, and I was seeing Phil.

Spector explained, “I didn’t want to kiss other guys or anything.”

“We need to go downstairs, John!” Spector exclaimed.

Spector’s wishes were respected by John.

“I guess I lost on that one!” he admitted. Instead of causing them to become estranged, the incident brought them closer.

Then John took on the role of guardian for her.

She told People in 2017 that he was “so nice and polite.”

“He’d take me to clubs and to Carnaby Street to get all the t-shirts,” she says.

We had no idea what was going on in London, so John said, “Don’t worry, Ronnie: I’ll take you.” And then they’d take us to clubs at night.

“I remember being with John one night and he said to me, ‘Ronnie, sing a little bit of ‘Be My Baby’ in my ear.’ So I went, [full-voiced] ‘Be my little baby!’ and he almost passed out.

I couldn’t sing low because I couldn’t…

