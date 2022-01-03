The First Trailer for Janet Jackson’s Official Documentary Has Arrived: Everything You Need to Know About ‘Janet’

The Official Janet Jackson Documentary’s First Trailer Is Here: Everything You Need to Know About Janet Jackson

Taking a look behind the curtain.

Janet Jackson will give fans an inside look at her life and career for the first time in the two-part documentary Janet, produced by A&E and Lifetime.

When asked why she’s finally deciding to show more of her personal and professional life, the icon says in the first trailer for the four-hour event, “It’s just something that needs to be done.”

The musician opens up about her personal life, growing up in the Jackson family, and what really happened between her and Justin Timberlake before the 2004 Super Bowl fiasco in a sneak peek from the special.

Many people will be surprised to learn that the five-time Grammy winner speaks out about her brother Michael Jackson.

“Yeah… guilty by association,” she says when producers ask if the controversy has had an impact on her career.

For years, the singer was a vocal supporter of Michael.

He was accused of sexually abusing Jordan Chandler, a 13-year-old boy, in 1993.

Chandler’s father, Evan, accepted a (dollar)15 million settlement and the case was never brought to trial.

In 2016’s Unmasked, the “Nasty” singer said of her brother’s allegations, “Do you think a father would accept money?”

“Do you think that would make things better? It just doesn’t make sense.”

If that had been my son, I don’t care if he gave me a billion dollars; I want to see you in prison or dead for what you did to him.

It’s insane — all the guy cared about was making money.”

Years later, after being accused of molestation of a minor, the King of Pop went to trial.

He was eventually found not guilty of the charges.

He died at the age of 50 in 2009, four years later.

Janet remained silent when new allegations of sexual abuse of young boys were raised in the documentary Leaving Neverland, which was released in 2019.

“I believe there is also a reluctance to devote more resources and attention to it.”

That’s why my aunt [Janet] hasn’t said anything because she doesn’t want to exacerbate the situation,” Taj, her nephew, said at the time.

Janet told The Sunday Times months later that her brother’s legacy will live on.

“I adore it when I see children imitating.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Janet Jackson’s Official Documentary Drops First Trailer: Everything to Know About ‘Janet’