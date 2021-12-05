The first trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been released.

The first look at Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been released.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been released after months of anticipation.

The direct sequel to the Academy Award-winning Into the Spider-Verse will now be a two-part epic.

You can check out the first look for yourself right here.

The story of Miles Morales and the @SpiderVerse web continues to grow.

Take a look at the first installment of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

October 2022, exclusively in theaters.

Across the Spider-Verse scribe David Callaham has teased the project as a massive adventure, implying that he began working on his pitch for the film roughly a year before Into the Spider-Verse even opened in theaters.

“They were still working on the first movie when [Chris and Phil] said, ‘We have this animated Spider-Man movie we’re doing,'” Callaham told THR in September.

“They couldn’t tell me what it was going to look like,” he continued.

‘I’ll come in and see what you have because it’s them,’ I said.

They showed me an animatic, which looked like napkin drawings with temp vocals and no animation styling behind it at the time.’ I didn’t get it.’

I could sense the passion behind it, but I couldn’t yet envision how spectacular it could be.

They showed me some still photos of the art they were working on.

I have complete faith in them and am confident that they will accomplish something extraordinary.

They said, “Great,” after I said, “OK.”

Pitch us a sequel,’ I said, and so I began the strange process of working on the sequel for a year before the original was released.”

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, and many more have yet to be officially announced in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One.

The release date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently set for October 7, 2022.

