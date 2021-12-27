The First Wife of Johnny Carson claimed that he traded wives like cars.

From 1962 to 1992, television legend Johnny Carson hosted The Tonight Show.

He’d amassed a private fortune worth hundreds of millions of dollars before his death in 2005.

He married four times in his life, making any romance he had a celebrity relationship worthy of attention in the press.

However, he only married once, to Joan Wolcott Carson, his college sweetheart.

Wolcott Carson went to court in 1990 to get an increase in the host’s alimony payments.

“With men like this, wives are interchangeable,” she told reporters.

Carson and Wolcott Carson, according to a United Press International article from 1990, were college sweethearts who married on Oct.

The year is 1949.

They were both in their early twenties at the time, and their lives seemed idyllic at first.

She gave birth to their three sons, Chris, Rick, and Cory, and attended a few of Carson’s early Hollywood events with him.

However, the marriage did not last, and in 1959, the two reached a legal agreement regarding alimony and child support.

On May 25, 1963, the couple divorced.

Carson soon married Joanne Copeland Carson, his second wife.

Carson was married to his fourth and final wife, Alexis Maas Carson, by the time he petitioned for an increase in her yearly alimony payment in 1990.

After a 30-year run on The Tonight Show, he would leave the show two years later.

Carson agreed to pay his first wife (dollar)7,500 in child support and (dollar)15,000 in alimony a year in 1959, according to UPI.

He would pay her 15% of his excess income if his annual income exceeded (dollar)100,000.

Carson fell behind on his payments, and in 1970, when his youngest son was 17, he paid her (dollar)765,000 and agreed to pay her (dollar)13,500 a year for the rest of her life, even if she remarried.

According to an inflation calculator, (dollar)13,500 in 1970 was equivalent to (dollar)99,267.14 in 2021 in terms of purchasing power.

Carson paid it for 20 years, and Wolcott Carson fought for an increase in 1990 to keep her from starvation.

“Simply put, this petition is a bald-faced holdup — a vehicle to generate unfavorable (and misleading) publicity in an attempt to extort money,” Carson wrote in court documents.

During their marriage, Wolcott Carson accused her ex-husband of neglecting her and their children.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.