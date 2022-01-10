The five Ikea bargains that will completely transform your home for less than £20

WE OFTEN fantasize about relaxing in our own designer-esque home, inspired by those we see in magazines and on romantic Air BnB listings.

However, thanks to Ikea and its cheap finds, you can completely transform your home for pennies – in any style you want.

We’re not talking about splurging on the most expensive items the furniture behemoth has to offer.

Because there are a few staples from the Swedish retailer that people can’t get enough of, and you’d be surprised what you can do with them.

Kallax, Malm, and Billy (to name a few) have long been Ikea favorites for sprucing up any space.

Despite being decked out with the same basic buys, no two homes look the same – and it’s all thanks to a little DIY.

Indeed, some people are upcycling items they already own, with stunning results.

The best part is that you only need a paint tub and a few extra parts, which you can get for £20.

You can’t call yourself an Ikea fan unless you have at least one Kallax unit strewn about the house.

The Kallax shelving units are one of the most popular storage options from the Swedish furniture company. They come in a variety of sizes and colors, with the smallest starting at 42x42cm and costing just £15.

People are transforming them into beds, desks, and even kitchen units, rather than just using them as shelving units.

Whether you add some legs, cupboard doors, and a slab on top, the cheap piece of furniture can be transformed into anything you want – and the possibilities are endless.

With a range of products in the series, including a bed, bedside tables, chest of drawers, and a desk, the Malm bedroom set is a go-to when it comes to simple yet effective furniture.

While the bed itself costs a few hundred pounds, the smaller pieces in the collection start at just £20.

DIY enthusiasts, like those who transformed the Kallax unit, are going to great lengths to transform their Malm furniture, which has been outfitted with paint and hic handles.

While some bedside tables have served the same purpose, they’ve been given a stylish makeover, and you’d never guess they were once a simple Malm item.

Meanwhile, the exact same set of drawers was used in a children’s playroom, but by a different person, as part of…

