The Flash’s Logan Williams Dead at 16: Grant Gustin and More Stars Pay Tribute

A rising star in Hollywood has passed away at just 16.

Actor Logan Williams unexpectedly died Thursday, April 3, his mother confirmed to British Columbia-based publication The Tri-City News.

The teen first gained recognition on The Flash, where he portrayed a younger version of the titular character, Barry Allen. Williams’ other TV credits included When Calls the Heart, Supernatural and Whispers.

Grant Gustin was one of many former co-stars who remembered Logan on social media.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” The Flash star captioned an image of the two on set. “This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

Actor John Wesley Shipp tweeted, “Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief.”

When Calls the Heart star Erin Krakow also remembered Logan as a “beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him.”

Actor Mitchell Kummen tweeted, “My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday. I am beyond sad! Proud to play older brother Dude… You were such a talent. Sending love to your mom.”

Logan’s mom told The Tri-City News that his family is “absolutely devastated” by his death, and is currently unable to grieve together due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” she said.

A cause of death has not yet been made public.