The following are the top five most surprising wild bombshell moments in 2021.

The following are the 5 Most Surprising Wild Bombshell Moments in 2021.

There were a lot of wild moments in the Below Deck franchise, but at least five of them were historic or unforgettable.

These are the top five wildest moments on the show, from Captain Lee Rosbach removing a charter guest mid-charter during season 8 to the first BelowDeck baby.

Delores Flora, a drunk charter guest, became the second charter guest to be booted from his boat, but it was the first big moment for Below Deck 2021.

Flora became so inebriated during dinner that she insisted on going ocean swimming at night.

She ignored Rosbach’s advice and dove right in.

After the episode aired, Rosbach wrote on his blog, “Well, this has been an eventful charter thus far, right?”

“These guys, I mean, they can really put it away.”

The majority of them appear to be fine, but there’s always that one, isn’t there? Especially after nearly losing Ashton last year, this is not what I need, and I will not tolerate it, as you may have noticed.

You want to risk your life and feel free, but you’re not going to be on my boat.

It’ll be interesting to see how this develops.”

Flora wasn’t the only one who took everyone’s breath away during Season 8 of Below Deck.

Throughout the season, the crew was seen following Covid, and producers were forced to halt production just hours after stew Elizabeth Frankini was fired.

Chef Rachel Hargrove’s boyfriend was in Italy during one of the first big surges while the crew was watching the news.

“I was actually aware of Covid,” she explained.

She claimed that Italy was far ahead of the United States in terms of threat level.

“I don’t think the American public realized the actual progress and how fast and large it was,” she said.

“Because it was discovered in February.”

Then it wiped out the entire continent of Europe in a matter of seconds.”

When Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 stew Dani Soares and deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux fell in love after the season ended, Soares became pregnant.

During the reunion, Soares revealed that she was pregnant during the season and that Cerza-Lanaux was the father.

Cerza-Lanaux stated that he was unable to attend the reunion because he was…

