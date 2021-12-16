The Freddie Gibbs-Jim Jones feud is explained.

The Freddie Gibbs-Jim Jones feud has been cleared up.

Over the years, American rapper Freddie Gibbs has had a public feud with fellow rapper Jim Jones.

The two allegedly got into a brawl in Miami in December 2021, and fans want to know what’s going on between them.

Gibbs, 39, was reportedly dining with his crew at Prime 112 in Miami on December 14 when they encountered Jones, 45, and his crew, which resulted in an altercation.

Gibbs and his crew are accused of assaulting a rival rapper group, which is not the first time the two have clashed in the past.

DJ Akademiks shared a screengrab from VladTV, which first reported on the alleged altercation.

“Exclusive via VLADTV – According to sources, a fight between Jim Jones’s and Freddie Gibbs’ crews broke out at the swanky restaurant, Prime 112, in Miami,” he captioned the photo.

“Apparently, the two sides collided at the establishment and fought after exchanging words.

“Sources also revealed that (hashtag)FreddieGibbs and his team bore the brunt of the brawl.”

While this may be their most recent spat, the two have been feuding since 2014, when Gibbs allegedly called Jones a “p***y” amid online speculation the rapper was involved in a shooting.

The rapper told the New York Post at the time that a gunman approached Gibbs’ car and fired several shots inside.

“They tried to assassinate 2Pac.

They attempted to assassinate me.

Gibbs declared, “I’m still alive.”

“Na I doubt it, he too p***y,” Jones said when asked if he was involved.

Many have taken to social media to discuss the beef in the wake of the rumors.

Following the alleged altercation, an Instagram user posted video of himself and his friends eating at the restaurant, captioning it, “Just seen Freddie Gibbs get whopped at prime 112, but imma mind my business.”

Others took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the news.

“If you know the history, that story about Freddie Gibbs x Jim Jones ain’t shocking at all,” one user commented.

DJ Akademiks later added about the feud, “Freddie Gibbs definitely tellin his police officer father and District Attorney brother on Jim Jones.”

Despite the altercation, another user expressed gratitude that it did not result in a gunfight, writing: “Salute to Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones for handily exchanging words rather than guns.”

For both parties, that alone is a W.”

Neither Gibbs nor Jones have made any statements about the situation as of yet.