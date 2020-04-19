The frequency of the new channel of Paradise Birds 2020 on Nilesat is being updated after the stopping problem

Due to the research process that takes a long time and effort on parents to reach the new frequency of the Baby Birds channel on Nilesat after announcing its stopping, our homeland guide is trying to provide you with services quickly in order to provide them with the effort because the happiness and laughter of our children is equal to a lot and you need us to support in that The difficult conditions caused by the Corona virus and making children live in difficult moments because they used to go out in their spare time and hiking and go to recreational places, but we became in a time that does not allow because going out in it exposes the child’s life to danger because of the virus and it is better to be at home and N our part way news and awareness is our duty to offer you everything you will be pleased you enclose the official and effective frequency channel Baby birds.

The management of the Birds of Paradise Channel Toyor Aljanah announced earlier a change Update the frequency of the Birds of Paradise channel 2020 On the Nilesat and Arabsat satellites in the middle of April of this year 2020, which made the new frequency of the channel one of the most frequencies that are searched for during the current period by millions of parents in various parts of the Arab world from the ocean to the Gulf through the search engine Google on World wide web.

The frequency of the new channel of Birds of Paradise 2020

A huge number of male and female teachers and parents are keen on controlling the frequency of the Birds of Paradise channel for children in order to receive the channel, which occupies a distinguished place in the hearts of children in all countries of the Arab world over the recent years, due to the distinctive and exclusive content provided by the channel to children aimed at developing their own capabilities And teach them the teachings of the Islamic religion and the traditions of different Arab societies, and we will review with you through this report the new frequency of the Birds of Paradise channel, which is scheduled to be implemented starting from the beginning of March 2020.

Information about the Birds of Paradise channel

The Toyor Aljanah Bird Channel aims to present a variety of educational programs, songs and songs that help to communicate information to the child in an easy, simple, interesting and interesting way at the same time. Birds of Paradise channel to become one of the most famous pioneering channels in the field of children’s satellite channels.

Paradise Birds Channel

Birds of Paradise is a children’s channel that provides purposeful songs and religious chants and all this is presented by a group of children of different ages. The channel teaches children Arabic language letters and English language letters and some words and teaches them Arabic and foreign numbers and children learn good qualities such as honesty and Loving others and encouraging them to fast and keep praying on time and know some basic Islamic religious information in a simple way and alienate them in all bad habits such as lying, theft, hypocrisy and lack of obedience to parents and show them the dire consequences of these bad habits and know them on Fu I support healthy eating such as vegetables and fruits and encourage them to help their friends and family and all this in an interesting and fun way and for that many children love it in different countries of the world and the channel offers completely safe content for children that does not constitute any fear for them and for you it is a popular channel of adult And kids.

The latest frequency for the Birds of Paradise channel 2020 after the problem of stopping

It should be noted that the administration of the Birds of Paradise Channel had recently revealed a change in the frequency of the channel on the Nilesat and Arabsat satellites, starting from the beginning of March 2020, and through the following table you can set the new frequency for the Birds of Paradise channel: –

The frequency of the Birds of Paradise channel 202

the moon Nile Sat Frequency 11315 Coding rate 27500 polarization vertical Correction 3/4

The Baby Birds channel occupies the forefront of satellite channels on Nilesat and Arabsat, because of its good content that made search rates increase daily, especially in light of the conditions the country is going through during this period due to the imposition of curfews in many Arab and Western countries to limit the spread of a virus Corona Novel.

