The ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House’ star Bob Saget passed away at the age of 65.

Robert Lane Saget, better known as Bob Saget, was one of the show’s breakout stars.

Danny Tanner, the beleaguered and beloved single father of three precocious little girls, was played by the comedian.

Saget enchanted audiences around the globe for decades.

He was discovered dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, earlier today, according to reports.

Saget was a 65-year-old man at the time of his death.

Bob Saget’s cause of death has not been revealed as of this writing.

In a tweet posted on January 9, 2022, at approximately 7:46 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his death.

The Sheriff’s Office made it clear that the death was not a suicide, homicide, or drug overdose.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes in response to a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” they wrote on Twitter.

“The man’s name was determined to be Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

In this case, detectives found no evidence of foul play or drug use.

A fan asked if they were referring to “the comedian” in a follow-up tweet, and the Sheriff’s office confirmed that the deceased was, in fact, Bob Saget.

Despite the fact that Full House and Fuller House were no longer being produced or broadcast, Bob Saget was still working.

The comedian is on tour, according to TMZ, and his most recent stop was in Orlando.

Saget’s tour was originally scheduled to last until May 2022.

Saget’s final tweet was a thank you to his audience from the night before in Jacksonville, Florida.

