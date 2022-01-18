The Full Lineup for PaleyFest LA 2022 (Exclusive)

The 39th Annual PaleyFest LA will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 10 in 2022, and will feature a pop culture-packed lineup.

This is the festival’s first appearance in person in three years, and they’re throwing a party to commemorate the occasion.

Fans will be able to see behind-the-scenes interviews with some of their favorite show’s stars as well as participate in interactive audience Q&As.

This Is Us, Superman and Lois, black-ish, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Hacks, Cobra Kai, Riverdale, Better Call Saul, A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS:Hawai’i, and Emily in Paris are among the shows on the lineup this year.

This year marks the end of the seasons for both This Is Us and Black-ish.

Special preview screenings of upcoming episodes will be shown at their panels, followed by a discussion and Q&A with the cast.

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Jon Huertas will all be on the This Is Us panel.

Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and Jenifer Lewis will be on the black-ish panel, which will be moderated by Courtney Lilly.

