The full lineup for PaleyFest LA 2022 has been announced.

The 39th Annual PaleyFest LA will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 10 in 2022, and will feature a pop culture-packed lineup.

This is the first time the festival has returned in person in three years, and they’re throwing a party to commemorate the occasion.

Fans will be able to watch behind-the-scenes interviews with the stars of their favorite shows as well as participate in interactive audience Q&As.

This Is Us, Superman and Lois, black-ish, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Hacks, Cobra Kai, Riverdale, Better Call Saul, A Salute to the NCIS Universe honoring NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS:Hawai’i, and Emily in Paris are among the shows on the lineup this year.

This year marks the end of seasons for both This Is Us and Black-ish.

Special preview screenings of upcoming episodes will be shown during their panels, followed by a discussion and Q&A with the cast.

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Jon Huertas will all be on the This Is Us panel.

Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and Jenifer Lewis will be on the black-ish panel, along with showrunner Courtney Lilly and cast members Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and Jenifer Lewis.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, Paley members and Citi cardholders will have first access to ticket sales.

18 until the end of January

twenty-first

The general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, January.

7 a.m., on the 21st

PaleyFest.org (PT)

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

PaleyFest LA Announces Full Lineup for 2022 Festival