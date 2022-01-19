The Full List of Nominations for the GLAAD Media Awards in 2022

The Complete List of GLAAD Media Award Nominations for 2022

The nominees for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards have been announced! Gottmik, a season 13 finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race, announced the nominees live on GLAAD’s TikTok channel on Wednesday.

The 246 nominees in 30 categories are being honored for portraying LGBTQ people and issues in TV, film, music, and media in a fair, accurate, and inclusive manner.

Eternals, West Side Story, Grey’s Anatomy, Pose, Hacks, Yellowjackets, Queer Eye, and The White Lotus are among the shows that have been nominated.

Also nominated were Lil Nas X, Halsey, and Demi Lovato.

There were 63 nominations for streaming services, 39 for cable, and 17 for broadcast networks.

With 19, HBO Max received the most nominations of any network, followed by Netflix with 17.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said, “Media can create positive change, and this year’s nominees represent powerful projects, stories, and creators that positively shifted culture and enlightened audiences with new and impactful LGBTQ stories.”

“This year, there are more nominations than ever before, highlighting a growing landscape of LGBTQ visibility and serving as a reminder of the critical role that film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media can play in growing LGBTQ acceptance in the face of ongoing attacks against our community,” says the statement.

The full list of nominees can be found below.

Exceptional Film – Wide Release

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Amazon Studios)The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix)tick, tick…

West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) (BOOM! (Netflix))

Limited Release of an Excellent Film

Breaking Fast (Vertical Entertainment)Gossamer Folds (Indican Pictures)The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (Wolfe Video)Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics)Plan B (Hulu)Port Authority (Momentum Pictures)Shiva Baby (Utopia)Tu Me Manques (Dark Star Pictures)Twilight’s Kiss (Strand Releasing)Twilight’s Kiss (Strand Rel

Exceptional Documentary

“Cured” Independent Lens (PBS)Flee (NEON)The Lady and The Dale (HBO)The Legend of the Underground (HBO)No Ordinary Man (Oscilloscope Laboratories)Nuclear Family (HBO)”Pier Kids” POV (PBS)Pray Away (Netflix)Pride (FX)

Excellent Comedy Series

Dickinson (Apple TV(plus))Gentefied (Netflix)Love, Victor (Hulu)The Other Dickinson (Apple TV(plus))Gentefied (Netflix)Love

