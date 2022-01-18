The Full List of Nominations for the NAACP Image Awards in 2022

It’s a new year, and the NAACP Image Awards are ready to hand out gleaming new trophies in recognition of the wealth of Black excellence that made 2021 so memorable.

The annual awards show honors people of color’s achievements in television, music, literature, and film, as well as their efforts to promote social justice through their creative endeavors.

This year’s NAACP Image Awards nominees include Megan Thee Stallion, Jonathan Majors, Ariana DeBose, Marsai Martin, Denzel Washington, and others.

There are also a few surprising omissions, as well as some sweet first-timers (William Jackson Harper received a double nomination for his roles in Love Life and The Underground Railroad).

(Doesn’t RuPaul get any love this time?)

On Saturday, February 2, winners will be announced during a two-hour special hosted by Anthony Anderson, a seven-time NAACP Image Award winner.

BET is airing 26 at 87c.

The complete list of nominees is as follows:

NOMINATIONS FOR ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jennifer Hudson
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish

Moving Image

AN AWESOME MOTION PICTURE

Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard
Respect
The Harder They Fall
The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Holiday, Billie

Actor in a Motion Picture with the Most Outstanding Performance

Denzel Washington in Macbeth, Jonathan Majors in The Harder They Fall, LaKeith Stanfield in Judas and the Black Messiah, Mahershala Ali in Swan Song, and Will Smith in King Richard III.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Halle Berry, Bruised
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Film

Delroy Lindo, The Harder They Fall
Idris Elba, The Harder They Fall
LaKeith Stanfield, The Harder They Fall
Algee Smith, Judas and the Black Messiah
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture (Supporting Actress)

Danielle Deadwyler, The Harder They Fall
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Audra McDonald, Respect

