The Full Trailer for the Anticipated Sequel ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Debuts

The Full Trailer for ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Debuts for the Anticipated Sequel

The Downton Abbey sequel is finally here, after several delays and increased anticipation.

Focus Features has released the full-length trailer for the new film, which will be released in theaters in May.

The Dowager Countess’ (Maggie Smith) mysterious past is called into question nine months after the events of the first film when she reveals that she has inherited a villa in the South of France.

This, of course, takes the family on a grand adventure far from Downton Abbey.

Meanwhile, after a filmmaker (Hugh Dancy) seeks to make a film there, it appears that the modern world has discovered their beloved home – and wants to appreciate all of its grandeur.

Of course, all the lights and cameras bring plenty of unexpected action of their own, especially when the stars, Laura Haddock and Dominic West, arrive.

Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton are among the returning cast members.

Julian Fellowes wrote Downton Abbey: A New Era, which was directed by Simon Curtis and produced by Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge, as well as Fellowes.

The Gilded Age, also created by Fellowes, is currently airing on HBO and has just been renewed for season 2.

He reflected on the success of Downton Abbey, which lasted six seasons and spawned two sequel films, while promoting the American drama.

Fellowes said, “It makes me happy to know that so many people have enjoyed it.”

“I think it’s a feel-good movie, and there are a lot of people out there who wouldn’t mind feeling good,” he added about A New Era.

So, I hope it brightens everyone’s day.”

The film Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released in theaters on May 20.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Debuts Full Trailer for the Anticipated Sequel