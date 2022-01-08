‘Law and Order: SVU”s Funniest Cast Member Laughs “All Day, Everyday”

The Funniest Cast Member on ‘Law and Order: SVU’ Laughs ‘All Day, Everyday’

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) deals with serious issues.

That doesn’t mean the actors aren’t having a good time behind the scenes.

Kelli Giddish, who plays Amanda Rollins on the show, revealed in a recent interview that Mariska Hargitay is the funniest actor on set.

Law & Order: SVU has been on the air since 1999, and Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson, has been a part of it since the beginning.

And, according to Giddish, the actor-producer is still one of the most upbeat and energetic crew members.

And, unlike her serious character, Hargitay is a constant source of laughter.

“Oh, God,” Giddish told Smashing Interviews Magazine, “she’s a ball of energy.”

“And because Benson is an empathetic, deeply concerned character, no one could understand how funny that lady is with what is actually portrayed on their television.”

She went on to say, “That’s who she is in real life.”

“However, she has another facet to her personality: she laughs all day, every day.”

A quick glance at Hargitay’s Instagram page reveals that the cast of Law and Order: SVU has a lot of fun while filming.

And, in an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine, Giddish confirmed that everyone is having a good time.

She revealed, “We have a lot of fun.”

“This morning, as I was brushing my teeth, I was thinking about it.”

I’d just finished watching the show and was thinking about it.

We’re currently working on the 500th episode.”

“I couldn’t stop thinking about how much we laughed on set,” Giddish continued.

“Not that the end is near, but I just have a lot of laughs at work.”

We have a lot of fun with each other.

We put each other to the test, which is one of my favorite aspects of our show.”

In season 13, Giddish joined Law and Order: SVU.

Amanda Rollins, her character, has grown close to Hargitay’s Benson since then.

According to Giddish, their friendship has weathered many storms.

But, in the end, she believes their bond is “extremely earned.”

She told Smashing Interviews Magazine, “It’s not like Amanda just walked in and became best friends with Benson.”

“It’s been a bumpy ride.

It’s been a pleasure and an honor to cultivate that relationship with two strong females who truly trust and rely on one another.”

