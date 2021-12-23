The Top 10 Most Hilarious Christmas Songs From ‘Community’ Episodes

‘Community’ Episodes with the Funniest Christmas Songs, Ranked

Over the course of its six-season run, Community brought fans plenty of holiday cheer by celebrating the season with unique, laugh-out-loud musical segments.

Here’s a rundown of some of the funniest melodic moments from CommunityChristmas episodes, all of which are currently available on Netflix.

In the Community season 2 episode “Paradigms of Human Memory,” the study group learns that they must fill in for the Glee club.

Nobody wanted to compete in the Glee Club’s regional competition at first.

But Troy (Donald Glover) and Abed (Danny Pudi) work together.

They also try to persuade Pierce (Chevy Chase) to join by singing “Baby Boomer Santa” and changing costumes and music genres for each era, all while appealing to his “demographic’s documented historical vanity.”

In another memorable scene from the Community Season 2 Christmas episode “Paradigms of Human Memory,” Troy is conflicted about performing in the Christmas pageant as a Jehovah’s Witness.

Abed persuades him that as long as he pretended to be a spy trying to “take down the holidays from within,” it would be fine.

The besties put on a full-fledged holiday rap show.

By the end of the episode, Tory has decided to join the Glee Club and attend “regionals.”

This may have been the first time viewers had seen Grammy Award-winning artist Donald Glover rap.

In the Community Season 2 episode “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas,” Abed begins seeing everything and everyone in claymation.

As he begins a therapy session with Duncan (John Oliver) and tries to discover the meaning of Christmas, the rest of the study group joins in on his stop-motion Christmas visions.

The crew realizes that the holiday can mean different things to different people after a moving journey through Abed’s animated world.

Before Annie releases a self-destructing Christmas pterodactyl on Duncan, the group sings “That’s What Christmas Is For.”

Community hit the holiday ball out of the park in its first season.

Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown) insists that everyone attend her Christmas party, so the first season’s premiere episode, “Comparative Religion,” examines the study group’s religious beliefs.

Britta (Gillian Jacobs), Jeff (Joel McHale), Troy (Jehovah’s Witness), Pierce (Laser Lotus Buddhist), and Annie (Alison Brie) all reveal that they are atheists, while Abed (Muslim) reveals that he is Muslim.

