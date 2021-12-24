The funniest game show fails of all time, including the woman who believes oranges are yellow.

EVERYONE enjoys a good quiz show and competing against the other contestants and the host.

Playing along is fun, but it’s even more entertaining when a hopeful makes a hilarious gaffe in response to a simple question.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most shockingly incorrect answers that have ever aired on game shows all over the world.

To be fair to our motley crew of hapless heroes and heroines, it’s one thing to be sitting in the comfort of your own home, a cold beer in hand, laughing hysterically at a spectacular blunder – it’s quite another to be in front of the camera in a TV studio.

While the bumbling contestants may be cringing at their hilariously embarrassing answers, the rest of the audience can enjoy a good laugh at their expense.

Try not to laugh too hard at this female contestant from the United States who responded with “orange” when asked to name a yellow fruit.

Despite the fact that she could tell she’d made a complete fool of herself by her expression.

In the United States, a contestant attempting to win the top prize on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? crashed and burned.

“Which of these animals will frequently activate a large gland known as an ink sac when attacked by predators?” was the question she faced.

Cheetah, Squid, Owl, and Paris Hilton were the four options.

Our unfortunate contestant, on the other hand, chose answer C, an owl, and immediately regretted his choice.

A poor Wheel of Fortune contestant missed out on winning a brand new Audi Q3 because she stuttered while answering the question, which was far from amusing.

Charlene Rubush answered before the buzzer sounded, but she paused too long between the four words of her correct response.

The contestant had to say the words “continuously” to win the prize, according to the game show’s judges.

On the US version of Family Feud, a hard-of-hearing contestant made a spectacular blunder.

When host Steve Harvey asked the question, “Name a type of suit that would be inappropriate at the office,” the man clearly misheard, hoping to beat a rival member of the opposite family.

Our unfortunate contestant blurted out, “Chicken noodle,” mistaking suit for soup.

In this blunder, another hapless contestant from the United States revealed her complete lack of knowledge about pregnancy.

“When does a woman start to look pregnant?” the host inquired.

“September,” the hopeful exclaimed.

Although this Family Feud contestant’s answer wasn’t entirely incorrect, the audience was still amused.

“Name…,” the host inquires.

