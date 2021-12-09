The Future of Olivia Rodrigo on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Has Been Revealed

Oliva Rodrigo delivered a powerful performance.

Find out what Time magazine has to say about when the singer will return to High School Musical, the show that catapulted her to teen royalty.

Olivia Rodrigo has returned to drama club for another semester.

Fans of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series wondered what this meant for the 18-year-old performer’s future on the Disney(plus) show after her debut album SOUR catapulted her to A-list stardom.

However, thanks to legislation passed in December, this is no longer the case.

Rodrigo and her character Nini will be back on our small screens soon, as reported in the 9 Time article.

Rodrigo’s return for season three, which begins production in January, was confirmed in the article, which named the Grammy nominee as Entertainer of the Year for 2021.

The singer’s return was initially uncertain due to a busy schedule, which included a highly anticipated tour; however, she is committed to continuing with HSM:TM:TS.

Rodrigo has a lot to be happy about these days.

When the nominations were announced in November, it was clear that this was going to be a big year.

She used social media to express her gratitude for her seven nominations for the GRAMMYs, which she received on February 23.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Many dreams have come true for me this year, but this one is probably the most meaningful.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and believed in the songs I’ve written, and thank you to @recordingacademy for the honor.”

I’m beyond grateful. This is a day I’ll never forget.”

Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year were all nominated for her chart-topping single “Driver’s License.”

Her debut album *no comma was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

In addition, “Good 4 U” received a nomination for Best Music Video.

In 2022, HSM:TM:TS returns to Disney(plus).

