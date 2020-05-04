The future of the diesel engine: the next life

From Saul to Paul. Or: it can be that fast. Almost five years ago, the diesel scandal caused a powerful earthquake in the automotive industry. The main culprit: Volkswagen. Heads rolled and even the all-powerful CEO Martin Winterkorn had to take his hat off. Now the Lower Saxony are doing everything they can to make the diesel engine the nation’s clean man.

The magic formula: Twindosing – two SCR catalytic converters, which together open the temperature window of the exhaust gas aftertreatment further and the engine then emits up to 80 percent less nitrogen oxides than its predecessor. The idea: one SCR catalytic converter with urea injection begins its cleaning work close to the engine, the other works on the underbody of the vehicle. Due to the greater distance to the unit, the exhaust gas temperature upstream of the second catalytic converter is up to 100 degrees Celsius lower. An additional effect: fewer pollutants are emitted both during a cold start and when cleaning the diesel particulate filter.

“The diesel engine is the Volkswagen DNA. It makes an important contribution to achieving the CO2 fleet consumption targets and the EU climate targets,” says Markus Köhne, head of diesel development at the Wolfsburg-based car manufacturer, adding that “long-distance suitability will remain the unique selling point of the diesel . ” The drivers see it similarly and order 70 percent of the Passat with this engine. So they also notice in Wolfsburg that electromobility is not the sole future of the group. There is a catch, however. As good as this cleaning technology, which is used in the EA288 evo engine for the Passat and the Golf 8, may not be intended or worthwhile for every segment. They will not exist below the golf class. However, it can certainly be used with more powerful engines, making SUVs true cleaners. In Ingolstadt, meanwhile, they are nailing their heads and have switched all sporty S models across Europe to diesel drives. The 347 hp three-liter diesels are not only a perfect symbiosis of performance and efficiency for kilometer eaters – perfect for models such as the Audi S4, S5 / SQ6 or S6 / S7.

Even if the witch hunt seems to be over, the diesel engine no longer has the love of earlier days. BMW example. The Munich-based carmaker will install advanced six-cylinder diesel engines with advanced exhaust gas aftertreatment and mild hybridization (MHEV) in the 3-series this month, but the high-powered models are based on the “Power of Choice” strategy, which means that the customer has the drive train can choose, currently not much left. BMW stamps the powerful quad turbo diesels of the 50d models with their 400 hp. A successor is not in sight here and therefore as a top version in models such as the BMW 7 Series, X5 / X6 / X7 or the 5 Series, around 350 hp will be sufficient in the future.

But the Munich team is not alone when it comes to the stalled top performance. The power of the diesel stops at Jaguar with six cylinders and 221 kW / 300 PS, with the Range Rover there are still two pots and 37 kW / 50 PS more, but the 294 kW / 400 PS mark is not cracked. The eight-cylinder diesel has no future, and the new Range Rover, which will celebrate its premiere in 2021, is to use a three-liter diesel with around 350 hp as a European volume unit. Something similar can be observed at Mercedes: The top SUV GLS as 400 d 4Matic has a six-cylinder diesel with 243 kW / 330 hp. After all, the Swabians have a diesel with plug-in hybridization on offer. “We have successfully introduced our new” FAME “engine family with innovative gasoline and diesel engines across the board in recent years. This engine generation will be combined this year with additional, innovative and highly efficient variants, such as a further development of our popular diesel engine OM654 expanded with 48V technology. In addition, we are currently intensively preparing our current engine portfolio for future emission classes. ” Torsten Eder, Head of Drives Product Group at Mercedes.

At Opel, too, Carlos Tavares’ tough number management has recently significantly thinned the lines of diesel engines. After all, the Portuguese group leader’s stipulation is that only models are built that also bring money. And in terms of volume, this should primarily be petrol engines with three and four cylinders, as well as plug-in hybrids and electric models, in the particularly small models. The diesel engine will therefore not have it easy in future, especially in Europe. The situation is different in the USA, where in the former country of diesel haters, more and more full-size pick-ups are being ordered with a diesel engine that is as powerful as it is economical. Perhaps this will create a new future for modern diesel engines.