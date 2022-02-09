The Game-Changing Ice Roller from The Skinny Confidential Is Finally Back in Stock!

The Game-Changing Ice Roller from The Skinny Confidential Is Back in Stock!

The Skinny Confidential’s Lauryn Bosstick talks about her innovative ice roller and facial oil, and why you need both in your life right now!

Lauryn Bosstick is one of the few people who can get us out of bed in the middle of the night to get our credit cards for late-night online shopping.

Our jaws were on the floor when the Skinny Confidential blogger and podcast host released her Hot Mess Ice Roller and Ice Queen Facial Oil, and we couldn’t look at our other face rollers the same.

Fortunately, E! had the chance to speak with the lifestyle guru herself and get all the details.

“I was sick of limp, crusty ice rollers that were made of plastic, fell apart, and only stayed cold for 2 seconds.

“It was time to make something that was both sturdy and beautiful; the category needed something sparkly and new,” Lauryn explained.

“Something that people would be proud to have on their vanities, rather than stuffed in the back of a drawer to collect dust.”

The four-year-in-the-making Hot Mess Ice Roller is made of thick pink silicone with an aluminum rose gold roller.

This ice roller is not only the most aesthetically pleasing on the market, but it also has genuine magical abilities.

“When I got home to LA after a month away, I ran to my bedside and my ice roller was sitting there, still cold! Not freezing, but cold,” the entrepreneur revealed. “The ice roller stays colder than any other I’ve tried.”

It's also heavier and more durable, with a baby pink

There are numerous reasons to become an ice roller enthusiast, if you aren’t already.

Ice rollers can help your skin look and feel smoother by reducing puffiness and redness, increasing circulation, and reducing puffiness and redness.

“However, the main goal of the product’s development was to eliminate puffiness…

