The German Invasion derailled Audrey Hepburn’s first career choice.

Because of the German invasion, Audrey Hepburn’s first career choice was derailed.

Audrey Hepburn was a ballet dancer long before she pursued her ambition of becoming an actress.

She was a talented and committed dancer who had the potential to go far in her career.

Hepburn’s plans, however, were derailed after she lived through World War II.

During the war, Hepburn’s career was forced to shift due to a combination of malnutrition and a lack of training opportunities.

Hepburn began dancing when she was a child, first at a London school and then in the Netherlands.

She was a talented dancer, but her training was cut short when German forces invaded the Netherlands in 1940.

(hashtag)DoYouRemember(hashtag)Nostalgia(hashtag)AudreyHepburnpic.twitter.com8vAhVmdNus Audrey Hepburn gracefully practicing ballet in 1956!

Hepburn put her dancing skills to good use during the German occupation.

Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr. Dr

She was recruited by Hendrik Visser ‘t Hooft for illegal, invite-only performances.

The goal of these so-called “black evenings” was originally to assist musicians who had been affected by the Nazi takeover of the artists’ union.

However, the performances quickly became a means of raising funds for those who were sheltering people in hiding across the Netherlands.

“I performed in recitals, choreographing my own dances.”

“I had a pianist friend, and my mother made the costumes,” she told Time Magazine.

“They were very amateurish attempts, but they amused people and gave them an opportunity to get together and spend a pleasant afternoon listening to music and seeing my humble attempts at a time when there was very little entertainment.”

The recitals were held in private homes, with all windows and doors shut, and no one knew what was going on.

Money was collected and given to the Dutch Underground after that.”

Hepburn hoped to continue her dream of becoming a ballerina after the war.

In 1948, she moved to London on a dance scholarship after studying under leading figures in Dutch ballet.

However, she soon realized that the war’s effects were preventing her from pursuing a career as a dancer.

Hepburn suffered from severe malnutrition during the war years, which had a long-term effect on her health.

“She suffered from asthma, jaundice, and other malnutrition-related illnesses, including acute anemia and a serious form of edema,” her son Luca Dotti told People.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.