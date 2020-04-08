The Ghost of Roseanne Arrives on The Conners With a Message From Beyond the Grave?

Dan Conner is a man of conflicting emotions. The widower at the heart of The Conners, the spinoff to ABC’s Roseanne revival that killed off Roseanne Barr‘s character in the series premiere, grew close to Louise (Katey Sagal), only to cut things off with the character. In the sneak peek above, Dan (John Goodman) confesses to daughter Becky (Lecy Goranson) that he misses Louise.

“The guys were talking about how bad I screwed up, and they’re right. I miss her, OK? I miss Louise,” Dan says.

“That’s not a bad thing,” Becky says.

“Yes, it is. Because every time I think about the things I’d be doing with her—going to concerts, bowling a few games, anything fun—I feel guilty because I was supposed to be doing that with your mom,” Dan says.

So, is Dan worried Roseanne is watching him from the afterlife and judging him? Becky says Roseanne would want him to be happy.

“Oh no, no, no,” Dan says. “She made it very clear if she went first, she wanted me to be miserable for the rest of my life.”

“That does sound like her,” Becky admits.

And then…a message from beyond? “She’s here,” Dan says after a can falls off a shelf.

The Tuesday, April 7 episode of The Conners also features Bev (Estella Parsons) returning from Arizona with the realization that she wants to use her money to spread happiness, including funding Mark’s (Ames McNamara) tuition to a coding camp. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) tries to persuade her grandma to give money to Harris (Emma Kenney) instead.

The Conners airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.