The ‘Ghosts’ Season Finale on CBS will resume production in 2022 after a COVID-19 case on set.

Along with shows like Bob Hearts Abishola and Young Sheldon, the comedy Ghosts has already established itself as a solid addition to the CBS lineup.

The season finale of Ghosts, however, hit a snag when someone on set tested positive for COVID-19.

The residents of Woodstone Manor had their production halted.

Fortunately, the cast and crew plan to film again in the New Year.

In October 2021, Ghosts made its debut in the United States, putting the show to the test.

Guest stars such as Jennifer Saunders have appeared on the show, which is an adaptation of the British BBC show Ghosts.

It was a hit with the American public.

The Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar comedy got a full series order quickly, according to Deadline.

It featured more Ghosts episodes as well as the season finale.

We’ll let these bloopers answer if making (hashtag)GhostsCBS is as much fun as it looks.

“The remake of the BBC comedy is the first new fall comedy to get a backorder,” Deadline reported. “It comes after CBS gave similar full-season orders to NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI International.”

More episodes of Ghosts were filmed, and the cast and crew went back to work.

Against Young Sheldon, the show quickly rose to become a contender for (hashtag)1 primetime comedy.

And new fans had high hopes.

December, on the other hand, brought with it new challenges.

Everything appeared to be running smoothly until December 17, 2021, when Variety reported a pause in the Ghosts season finale production.

“Production on CBS’ new hit comedy Ghosts has been halted after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Variety, “the show, which shoots in Montreal, was in the middle of producing its season finale when the COVID case forced a premature shutdown.”

On @PasteMagazine's "The Funniest New Sitcoms of 2021" list, I'm honored to be among some fantastic company!

Fans flocked to Twitter to inquire about the production delay for the Ghosts season finale.

Could one of the Ghosts’ cast members, such as Danielle Pinnock or Asher Grodman, have gotten it?

“Insiders confirm the shutdown and tell Variety that production will resume in January, after the holidays, to wrap the finale,” they reported.

“CBS declined to comment on whether a show’s actor contracted…

