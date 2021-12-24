The giggling Lilibet in the family’s Christmas card is a dead ringer for Meghan Markle as a child, according to royal fans.

In the family’s Christmas card, giggling Lilibet is the spitting image of Meghan Markle as a tot, delighting royal fans.

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry released their Christmas card yesterday, which featured Lilibet, their firstborn daughter, for the first time.

Royal fans gushed over the adorable family photo, pointing out how similar the young baby girl looks to Meghan as a child.

Meghan, 40, is seen raising a giggling Lilibet – who was named after the Queen – into the air in the festive photo taken by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

Meanwhile, Harry, dressed in ripped jeans and no shoes, laughs as his 37-year-old partner Archie, their two-year-old son, cuddles him.

“Wow the resemblance,” one fan said, comparing Meghan being held as a baby by mother Doria Ragland to Meghan holding Lilibet.

“Such cute kids,” said another.

They have Mum’s nose and Dad’s hair.

“Excellence.”

Doria, a yoga instructor and social worker, and Thomas Markle, a television lighting director, raised Meghan in Los Angeles, California.

Meghan and Harry have spoken openly about their desire for two children, and now Lilli’s birth six months ago has completed their family.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world,” reads the message on the card.

“Archie and Lili gave us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and we became a family.”

Little Archie’s red hair, which he inherited from his father, was on full display in the adorable photo.

Lilibet, who was born in June of this year, was dressed beautifully in a white smock as she smiled at her parents and brother.

Her given name, Lilibet, is a touching tribute to her great-grandmother, the Queen, whom her family affectionately referred to as “the Queen.”

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Meghan and Harry live blog.

After the Sussexes welcomed Lilibet into the world earlier this year, the Christmas card photo is the first time the world has seen her.

The digital personal holiday card was reportedly sent to friends and family.

The lovely family photograph was taken at the couple’s California home during the summer.

Meghan and Harry also donated money to a number of charities, including Paid Leave For All and the Human First Coalition, in addition to the family photos.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, and Paid Leave For All, PL(plus)US, Marshall Plan for Moms,” the card continued.

“From our family to yours, we wish you a joyous holiday season and a prosperous New Year!”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.