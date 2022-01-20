‘The Gilded Age,’ HBO’s Next Must-Watch Drama From the Creator of ‘Downton Abbey,’ Has a Star-Studded Cast

HBO’s next must-see drama is expected to be The Gilded Age.

Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, and Morgan Spector are among the talented ensemble cast members. Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey, directs it.

Before the series premieres, here’s everything we know about The Gilded Age.

According to the press release, the Gilded Age begins in 1882 in New York City, during a period of rapid economic growth.

It vividly depicts a period in American history when traditional methods clashed with revolutionary new ideas.

Huge fortunes were made and lost during this time, and a social war erupted between “old money” and “new money.”

Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) is a young, penniless girl who, after her father dies, relocates from rural Pennsylvania to New York City.

Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon), two of her well-off aunts, take her in.

Marian is joined in New York City by Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an aspiring writer looking for a fresh start.

Marian “becomes entangled in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously wealthy neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Spector) and Bertha Russell (Coon),” the author writes.

According to Entertainment Weekly’s Erica Armstrong Dunbar, the series examines social and racial inequalities.

She claims that viewers will be able to “connect the past to the present” by following the storylines from The Gilded Age.

“While it was a time of expansive wealth and great opulence for a small segment of the American population,” Dunbar explained, “it was also a time of glaring social inequities.”

“By seeing these different worlds, audiences will be able to connect the past to the present.”

Fellowes has been pondering the Gilded Age for quite some time.

According to Pop Culture, it was initially thought to be a Downton Abbey prequel series.

It had, however, become its own entity by January 2016.

The Gilded Age was supposed to premiere in 2019.

Instead, the project was handed over to HBO, where it was immediately picked up for a series.

The first season will have nine episodes and will be broadcast on both…

