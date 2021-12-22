‘The Gilded Age’: Premiere Date, Cast, and Everything We Know About HBO’s New Series

The Gilded Age, the new HBO series from the creator of Downton Abbey, pits old money against new money.

The show is set in New York around the turn of the twentieth century and centers on a conflict between the established elite and a group of wealthy upstarts who threaten to upend the social order.

In January 2022, it will premiere.

The Gilded Age will premiere on January 24 at 9 p.m. ET

At 9 p.m., HBO will air 24.

ET has a total of nine episodes.

HBO Max also broadcasts the show.

The script was co-written by Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield, the creators of Downton Abbey.

Though Fellowes created The Gilded Age, it isn’t just Downton Abbey reimagined for America.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said, “Someone will accuse me of that anyway, so I don’t think I’ll let it hold me up much.” However, unlike Downton Abbey, the new series will not be limited to society’s upper crust.

“We’re just as interested in the people working below the stairs as we are in the people working above it when we recreate that period,” he said.

“I don’t see how you can tell those stories anymore without defining the servant characters because they were all there,” she says.

The Gilded Age begins in 1882, in the midst of a period of rapid economic change in the United States.

Marian Brook is a character in the series who, after the death of her father, relocates to New York City.

Her old-money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, take her in.

Marian becomes embroiled in a social war between her aunts and their new neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon named George Russell and his ambitious wife Bertha, with the help of an aspiring writer named Peggy Scott.

In the show’s trailer, Agnes says, “New York is a collection of villages.”

“Since before the Revolution, the old have been in charge.

Until the newcomers arrived.”

Marian must choose whether to follow the rules or forge her own path forward as the world changes around her.

The cast of The Gilded Age is large.

Christine Baranski (The Good Wife) plays the ruthless Agnes

