The Girona Conservatory continues its classes online

The Isaac Albéniz Conservatory of Girona is closed, following the instructions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but it continues music lessons through online platforms. In addition to individual instrumental sessions, some group sessions are also held.

The director of the Conservatory, Marta Morera, states that “the study of music requires a lot of perseverance and that is why the teaching staff work to the best of their ability so that students do not leave their jobs. ” That is why videos have also been posted on social media, on Facebook or Instagram.

The school’s management team, led by Academic Director Anna Cassú, also produces instructional videos, for example, on how to care for instruments, which help students in these days of confinement.

The health crisis has also forced delay the pre-registration to the entrance exams to the professional degree of the next course, as well as the pre-registration at the elementary level. The final dates will be decided later.