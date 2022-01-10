The Gluten-Free Flavor Extravaganza of Giada De Laurentiis’ Roasted Banana and Peanut Butter Cupcakes

With her decadent Roasted Banana and Peanut Butter Cupcakes recipe, Food Network chef Giada De Laurentiis demonstrates that gluten-free does not have to mean bland.

The intense flavors of roasted bananas and earthy peanut butter come together in these cupcakes, which are sure to please.

De Laurentiis has made it clear that she wants to eat and live more healthily.

Her most recent book, Eat Better, Live Better, was released in 2021.

She told Parade that writing it made her realize that, while she “felt I knew everything there was to know about eating healthy, cooking, and making the right choices,” she actually didn’t know “as much as I thought.”

In the cookbook, the Everyday Italian star says she tries to eat and cook “fresh, whole foods, cooked simply and cleanly,” but she does give gluten-free products a pass.

“Gluten-free pasta, bread, and panko [breadcrumbs]are among the few exceptions I make to the no-phony-foods rule,” she writes.

“While many contain a laundry list of ingredients that I wouldn’t recommend on their own, I’d never sentence anyone to a life without pasta or French toast, and these gluten-free alternatives are lifesavers for people who can’t process gluten.”

The chef’s Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free Roasted Banana and Peanut Butter Cupcakes contain no gluten or dairy.

Ripe bananas, egg, coconut oil, coconut sugar, creamy unsweetened peanut butter, vanilla extract, kosher salt, blanched almond flour, oat flour, baking soda, and almond milk are all called for in this recipe.

An ice cream scoop, a 12-cup muffin tin, and cupcake liners are also required.

Place the unpeeled bananas on a baking sheet and roast them.

Each banana should be pierced three times with a knife and roasted in their peels for 25 minutes at 350°F, or until softened.

Remove the peels from the bananas after they have completely cooled.

In a bowl, mash the bananas.

As a result, the banana flavor is incredibly intense.

“The amazing flavor in this peanut butter banana cupcakes comes from roasting the bananas first – giving them a deep, sweet caramelized flavor without adding extra sugar,” De Laurentiis’ food blog Giadzy tweeted (see below) about this delectable recipe.

As soon as the bananas are ready…

