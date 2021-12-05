The ‘Goldbergs’ Star Suggestions That the Show Will End Sooner Than Expected

The Goldbergs could be coming to an end soon.

The ABC sitcom is currently in its ninth season, and star Jeff Garlin hinted that the show might be ending next year in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

While the majority of the interview focused on the allegations of inappropriate behavior leveled against Garlin on the set of The Goldbergs, the comedian also expressed his thoughts on the show’s impending cancellation.

“I think seven episodes, eight episodes? So not that much time,” Garlin said when asked how much of the season was left to film.

And, I don’t know, my gut feeling is that we won’t be back next year.” He also expressed reservations about Season 10 being renewed.

“I have no idea.”

‘Yeah, we’re definitely bringing you back,’ they’d usually say. “And the fact that we’re the first show of the night, and we’re very popular, we set the tone for everyone else,” Garlin explained.

“However, we now live in a world where ABC does not own the show.”

Sony owns the rest of the night’s shows.

As a result, it’s all about the money and the bottom line.

“That’s it.”

Garlin was also questioned about the rumors that he only worked one day a week.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star admitted, “Sometimes.”

“There are times when I have to work for the entire week.

However, here’s the thing: I didn’t want to return.

That was enough for me.

I was also disgusted by the whole HR situation over the last few years.

The crew, on the other hand, is fantastic.

Everyone I work with is wonderful.

And if I say ‘No,’ I get the impression that the show isn’t going to happen.

‘We can do these episodes, and I can do four days,’ I said.

Then there were times when I said, ‘Please shoot me out in one day,’ and they agreed.”

Garlin also admitted that the work on the long-running comedy had “bored” him to the point where he considered leaving the show.

“There’s no other reason.”

“I was bored, and I was frustrated with the restrictions that Sony imposed on me, which they had every right to impose,” Garlin explained.

“And if I’m not under contract, I have every right to refuse to return.”

That was the end of it.

But I adore my coworkers and didn’t want to leave them…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary