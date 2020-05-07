The Goncourt Academy will award prizes on the first day of deconfinement

The Goncourt of the first novel, the Goncourt of the short story, the Goncourt of poetry and the Goncourt of the biography will be awarded on May 11 on the first day of deconfinement, several weeks before the scheduled date, announced Tuesday the Goncourt Academy. It also reveals the names of the finalists for these awards.
“In support of the booksellers, very affected economically by the measures induced by the Covid-19 and which will reopen their stores on Monday 11 May, (the members of the Goncourt academy) have decided to advance the proclamation of the winners of these prices (scheduled in June) and award them the same day, “said the Goncourt academy in a press release.
Three authors in the competition
Three novelists are in the running for the Goncourt of the first novel: Maylis Besserie (The Third Time, Gallimard), Anne Pauly (Before I forget, Verdier) and Constance Rivière (A girl without a story, Stock).
Last year laureate of the Prize Sent by La Poste, Anne Pauly had appeared this fall in the selection of the Prix Goncourt, the most prestigious literary prize in the French-speaking world.
Another coveted literary award will be presented next week. Originally scheduled for March 20, the RTL / Lire grand prize will finally be announced on May 14.
